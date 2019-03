Bemelmans’ “Madeline and the Bad Hat” will be performed at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. April 4 at the Clemens Center, 207 Clemens Center Parkway, Elmira.

The play will be part of the Clemens Center’s Mary Tripp Marks School-Time Series for two 55-minute shows recommended for grade levels pre-K to three. Tickets are priced at $5 and are open to school groups, home-schools and to the general public.

For tickets, visit ClemensCenter.org.