March 24

Breakfast

Breakfast will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. March 24 at the Bellona Firehouse. The menu includes pancakes, eggs, french toast, home fries, sausage, ham, toast, juices and coffee. $8 for adults; $4 for children.

Breakfast

Dresden Fire Department will host breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon March 24 at the firehouse. $7.50 for adults and $4 12 and under. Menu includes: pancakes, eggs, sausage, ham, home fries, toast, English muffins, jam, & drinks. All proceeds go towards purchase of a fire truck.

Murder on a Sunday

Watch a classic murder movie, enjoy popcorn, and play a game at 2 p.m. March 24 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 State Rte. 245, Gorham.