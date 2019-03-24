The Penn Yan Academy Varsity Masterminds team has won the league championship with a 10 win 2 loss score and a season high 1,720 points. They will move on to Sectionals. The JV team finished with an 11-1 record with 1,270 points to win their championship as well.

Masterminds is a quiz bowl-style academic competition for high school students. Quiz questions cover a broad range of subjects including art, science, current events, geography, literature, history, music, political science, pop culture, religion, and sports. Congratulations also to the JV team for their 11 win/1 loss and 1270 point championship!