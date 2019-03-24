BATH — Steuben RSVP, a program that connects senior volunteers to meaningful volunteer opportunities in their communities, is launching Project Care — a training session on helping people with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder behaviors.

The training will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church, 3 West Washington St., Bath, on Wednesday, April 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. This is the second in a three part series of workshops on effective communications.

Volunteers and caregivers are the backbone of local efforts to provide services to older residents allowing them to safely age in place in their own communities. Providing the tools to effectively communicate with seniors with differing needs will help you give more effective help.

This training opportunity will be led by Dr. Carlie Phillips, licensed clinical psychologist at the Bath VA Medical Center. She serves as the facility’s PTSD Specialist. The presentation will focus on discussing the signs and symptoms of PTSD and how it can impact loved ones. Information about effective communication with and evidence-based treatment for veterans with PTSD will be discussed, as well as various resources for veterans and caregivers.

The third workshop is scheduled for June 12, at St. James Episcopal Church in Hammondsport, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., and will cover "Effective Communication with Persons with Mental Illness."

Registration is required, and refreshments will be provided. Registration ends Friday, April 5. To register for this event, call the Steuben County Office for the Aging: 607-664-2298