PORTAGEVILLE — Women landowners are invited to a learning circle to find solutions for the legacy of their land at a conservation workshop hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County.

"Your Land as Your Legacy - Conservation Values" will be held Wednesday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Letchworth Pines, 6985 State Route 19a in Portageville.

Hear how you can get started planning.

Clarify your goals for your land for the future.

Understand the basic terminology that goes along with legacy planning.

Learn about the planning tools to preserve your land for future generations.

Explore opportunities for protecting your land for agriculture and conservation.

Discover ways to protect your land from the high costs of long-term care.

Find out how other women are planning for the future of their land.

Meet professionals who can help you with your plan.

Discussion will be informal and informative facilitated by Lynn Bliven and Joan Sinclair Petzen from Cornell Cooperative Extension. Legacy and conservation professionals Jerry Cosgrove, J.D. with American Farmland Trust and Dave Bojanowski from the Genesee Valley Conservancy will share information and answer questions about legacy planning and farmland protection and conservation.

This learning circle is part of the “Landowners and Farmers Working Together for Clean Water in the Great Lakes Project,” a collaboration between American Farmland Trust, Cornell Cooperative Extension Northwest New York Dairy Livestock and Field Crops Team, Wood County Soil and Water Conservation District, IPM Institute and Utah State University funded by the Great Lakes Protection Fund.

Space is limited. Pre-registration requested by April 8, fee of $10 payable at the door includes lunch and educational materials. Contact Lynn Bliven, 585-268-7644 Ext 18 or email: lao3@cornell.edu