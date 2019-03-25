Dundee Elementary Peace Essay Contest winners Tyler Strickland, Marley McAvoy, and Aiden Webster attended the March 6 Dundee Rotary Club meeting. As family members looked on, each of the winners read their essay to the club and each received a monetary award for their work.

Dundee Rotary members say they are so proud of the caliber of the composition these sixth grade students produced as they described what peace means to them at home, in school, and in the world.

The Peace Essay Contest is one of the many projects undertaken by Dundee Rotary each year to promote literacy in area youth. Literacy is one of the areas of focus for Rotary International.