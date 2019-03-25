March 26

Red Cross Blood Drive

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. March 26 at Rushville United Methodist Church, 22 N. Main St., Rushville. A severe shortage of blood supplies continues.Your donation can help up to three people. If you are 17 or older, in good health and haven’t donated blood in 56 days you are eligible to donate one unit of whole blood. If you are O Positive or Negative or A or B Negative and haven’t donated in the last 112 days you may be eligible to donate a Power Red unit. To donate or for more information go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of ID are required. Visit redcross.org/RapidPass to complete pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire on the day of donation to reduce donor wait time at the drive.

Medicare Seminar

Welcome to Medicare Seminar will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Join us for these education sessions, great whether you are just beginning to navigate the complexities of Medicare or just need a refresher. Topics will include enrollment periods, Medicare Advantage, Medigap supplements, drug coverage, the donut hole, and much more. Please call 315-536-5515 to reserve your spot! Presented by Ashley Tillman, aging services coordinator at Pro Action Yates New York Connects Office for the Aging. 315-536-6114 www.pypl.org.

Open Play

Open ended play for families or play with friends will be held at 3 p.m. March 26 at Dundee Library, 32 Water St., Dundee. Pick out your next read, challenge a friend to a game, color, play with the kitchen set, put together a puzzle, or create with our legos.

After School Library Club

The After School Library Club features cooking fun, tech times, and games will be held at 3:30 p.m. March 26 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 State Rte. 245, Gorham.

Family Research

Family Research Support Group will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. By popular demand, we’re now offering a user-directed ongoing opportunity to learn about and share family research projects! Bring your questions and experience to this gathering of fellow family history explorers. You could learn something new about navigating your family tree, or — better yet — you might teach someone a new technique. This drop-in event is free and open to the public, and there’s no registration necessary; come for as much as you’d like. 315-536-6114 www.pypl.org

Family Game Night

Family Game Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 26 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 State Rte. 245, Gorham. Classic board game fun!