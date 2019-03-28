The final project repairing damage from the 2014 floods will commence in June, now that the Penn Yan Village Board awarded a contract to All Around Excavating for repairs to the bank of the Keuka Outlet, where erosion is threatening the Keuka Outlet Trail. The area to be repaired is east of Cherry Street.

According to Director of Public Works Brent Bodine, the work, expected to cost $312,642, will begin in June.

In other business, village officials are taking steps to force three private property owners to clean up their lots.

Attorney Ed Brockman reported to the village board March 19 that he has met with Code Enforcement Officer Bruce Lyon to lay out plans for the properties.

The first, which has been the topic of public complaints in the past, is located on Stark Avenue. Brockman says the owners are deceased, and the property has not been transferred. Legal transactions to have the village appointed as administrator may be necessary to proceed.

The other two properties were both heavily damaged by fire. One is located on Garfield Avenue and the other is on Liberty Street next to St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

Brockman says notices of violation will be issued to the owners of those properties. He also reported that he and Lyon have also discussed the status of a property on Seneca Street and another on Main Street, where exterior improvements were done on the latter without consulting the Historic Preservation Committee.

Other business at the Village Board meeting included:

• Budget, Organizational Meeting: The board will hold an organizational meeting at 5 p.m. April 1. A public hearing on the 2019-20 village budget will be held at 5:15 p.m. April 1.

• Baseball/Softball Parade: The board authorized the annual Penn Yan Youth Baseball and Softball Parade will begin at 10 a.m. April 27 at the Boat Launch on Keuka Street and proceed to the Elm Street Sports Complex.

• Farmers Market: The board authorized the Famers Market to use the east side of Main Street from Jacob to Elm Street Saturdays from the middle of May to the middle of October between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Cruisin’ Night: The board authorized the annual Cruisin’ Night to be held June 14. Main Street from Chapel to Lake Street will be closed except for the intersections at Elm and Water/Seneca. Lake Street from Ogden to East Main will also be blocked off and used for displayed vehicles. The Arc of Yates will use the Lake Street Park for activities during the event.

• Public Hearings: Two public hearings will be held at the April 16 board meeting. The first, set for 6 p.m. will be about a resolution for signage at the intersection of Davis and Keuka Streets. The second, at 6:05 p.m. will be about a local law prohibiting discharge of water from buildings onto village sidewalks, parking lots, and street surfaces.

• Spring Clean-up: Spring clean up will begin April 1 and continue through April 26.

• Clean-up Day: A clean-up day to be held in conjuction with the Town of Milo will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4.