David Hugo will present two acting workshops for women and their daughters, ages 12-17, from 10 a.m. to noon May 18 in the Warehouse Theatre, 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

Participants will work on an improv and an open scene to develop a way to approach text through the Stanislavsky system. As a result of this work, participants will understand the basic idea of achieving an acting objective through physical and psychological action.

The Character Tool Kit workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will continue to work on the improv and open scene but this time will look at creating a character through the use of body centers and physical choices. This will involve techniques in physicality, voice, text analysis, and backstory work.

The cost is $10 to attend one of the workshops and $15 for both. There are five free scholarships available for adults. Children ages 12-17 will be admitted free if accompanied by a parent.

To register, email hamgib@gmail.com by April 1.