Retired Alfred State professor served from 1963-1993

BELMONT — The Allegany County Board of Legislators has invited several hundred veterans to lead the Pledge of Allegiance and be recognized for their service, but only one of them has a higher rank than retired US Army Colonel Ed Tezak.

Retired Brigadier General Art Austin holds that distinction, but it was Tezak’s turn to be honored by the board this week before its regular meeting.

Tezak resides in Wellsville and retired from teaching at Alfred State. Tezak went to West Point in 1959 and joined the Army in 1963, commissioned as a Second Lieutenant with a primary specialty in the Corps of Engineers and as a parachutist.

His assignments quickly took him to Asia, serving with the 13th Engineer Battalion in Korea, before moving to Vietnam in Qui Nhon and the US Army Engineer Headquarters during the war.

He became an instructor and professor in the Department of Mechanics at West Point, named Deputy Head of the Department of Mechanics and later Associate Dean in 1989. Tezak’s stops also included time at UCLA, the Marine Amphibious Warfare School in Quantico, Va., and the Armed Forces Staff College in Norfolk, Va.

Tezak continued his teaching career after retiring from the service in 1993, a path that eventually led to Alfred State and Allegany County. He was named the Dean of the School of Information Systems and Engineering Technology in the State University of New York system, becoming Dean of Alfred State’s College of Technology in 1998. He was also a professor at Alfred State.

One of Tezak’s Space Mechanics students when on to become an astronaut and invited Tezak to the launch, one of the many highlights of his teaching career.

“I think you get an idea of an extremely decorated and highly respected career,” Board Chairman Curt Crandall said. “To have him come in here and lead us in the Pledge of Allegiance just drives home the fact Ed and so many like him, through their service, allow us to go through the election process and have the meetings we do, and enjoy the freedoms we do here in the United States.”

Tezak is an active member of the Wellsville Lions Club.

“I’m honored to be recognized,” Tezak told the board. “I’ve been very fortunate. I had good mentors along the way. I had folks that gave me the opportunity to do the job, and fortunately didn’t mess with me while I was doing it, which I picked up as a leadership trait in dealing with my subordinates. Pick good people to do the job and don’t mess with them while they’re doing it. … I’ve had great opportunities and I want to thank you all for putting me in this spotlight.”

Tezak received many awards during his military career. They include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal with five Bronze Service Stars, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with five Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation Medal, Army Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Expert Qualification Badge with Rifle (M14, M16) and Pistol (.30 and .45) Bars, and the Parachutist Badge.