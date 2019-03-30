ELMIRA - Nearly 100 people came out Thursday night for Political Pundit Night to discuss the topic: Nancy Pelosi vs. Donald Trump: Who wins and who loses? And what about the Mueller Report?

The crowd participated in measured discussion throughout the night amongst themselves and with a nine-person panel representing a variety of different political views.

“It went really well,” said Dr. Stephen Coleman, Political Pundit Night Host. “There was a lot of passion and robust discussion. People were respectful, and people really felt comfortable sounding off. So I was very pleased with it.”

“The way I would describe it, it was an evening of discussion, and not confrontation. And that’s what political pundit night is all about.”

Coleman said the 15th Political Pundit Night is scheduled for Thursday, June 6 -- the anniversary of the D-Day landings in France. Coleman said this was deliberately planned due to the symbolism.

"D-Day represents the beginning of the end of facism, Hitler and the Nazis,” he said. “So I think it’s a really wonderful time to have a Political Pundit Night, so we can relish our freedom and the abilities we have and the right to discuss things in a public forum.”