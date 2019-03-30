CORNING - Spring is certainly here when the Corning Museum of Glass cuts back the ornamental grass in front of the museum.

Mickey Dann, a CMoG spokesman, said the ornamental grass was planted in 1999, and every spring they’re cut back so new grass can grow in, and perennial flowers soon come up, allowing people to enjoy the color in front of the museum.

Scenic Landscaping, of Corning, completed cutting the grass Thursday, a project they have done for many years.

CMoG was founded in 1951 by Corning Glass Works, now Corning Inc., as a gift to the nation for the company’s 100th anniversary. The museum is a not-for-profit museum dedicated to telling the story of a single material, glass.

Dann said as CMoG ushers in the spring, the museum has exciting spring programming in the near future to engage the community.



CMoG will host programming for Spring Break April 13-20. All those programs are included in the price of admission.



Dann said during Spring Break, people can visit the museum for lots of family-friendly activities that will keep both parents and kids busy and happy.

“Take a wander through our galleries to enjoy puzzle games, chess, and memory featuring objects in our collection,” Dann said. “While in the galleries, participate in our springtime Garden Gallery Hunt and see if you can find a little glass bunny hiding in a gallery case amongst our collection objects.”

Dann said people can also try their hand at designing their own glass masterpiece with You Design It; We Make It, were glassmaking comes alive for museum guests of all ages. Demonstration will be 10 a.m.-noon April 10 and April 13.

Admission for kids and teens is free, and local residents (living in ZIP codes beginning with 148, 149, or 169) can visit for just $10.