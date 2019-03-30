U. S. Rep. Tom Reed announced the 2019 Congressional Art Competition is now underway. All high school students in New York’s 23rd Congressional District are encouraged to participate for the chance to have their artwork showcased in the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The annual competition is open to all high school students in the 23rd Congressional District. One student’s original artwork will be displayed for one year in the United States Capitol and that students will have the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C. for the Exhibition Opening celebration. Artwork by five finalists will be displayed in Reed’s Washington, D.C. office.

Framed artwork must be submitted to one of Congressman Reed’s district offices with the appropriate documentation by April 17. One piece of artwork can be submitted from each high school.

Winners will be selected and notified by May 8.

Details are available at Reed’s website, https://reed.house.gov or by calling Sharon Murphy in Reed’s Corning office at 607-654-7566.