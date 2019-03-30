Hornell High School junior wins pair of medals at state conference in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A Hornell High School junior earned a pair of medals while two senior teammates put in impressive efforts at the DECA State Career Conference in Rochester earlier this month.

Hornell junior Vivianne Spitulnik, competing in the Business Services Marketing Series event, came away with two medals — one for placing in the top ten for the test and the other for placing among the top ten for role play #1.

Hornell seniors Hope Gaffney and Thomas Pieklo were not able to snag any medals, but they both did very well in the Principles of Marketing event to cap their DECA careers, according to club advisor Pam Mendel.

“They did great in their role play,” Mendel said.

The club advisor noted that Gaffney, Pieklo and Spitulnik were all first-year members of Hornell DECA Club this year. Spitulnik “was pumped” after winning the medals in Rochester, and plans to take part in DECA during her senior year as well.

“It was an amazing season this year for DECA. I had many first year members and they all were dedicated,” Mendel said. “Hope, Thomas, and Vivi were first time DECA club members and to all make it to the State level is amazing. This is a great opportunity for these students as well as Hornell High School. I am honored to work with such amazing students every year.”

The Hornell High School students qualified for the DECA State Career Conference through their strong showings at regional competition in Olean earlier this season.

“These students represented Hornell High School well and did an amazing job. All told, there were over 2,400 students participating at this conference,” Mendel said.

The Hornell club had 16 members and 11 Hornell students competed at regionals. DECA is a national organization for marketing students. It allows students to compete in various marketing related topics and is a perfect complement to the curriculum in Hornell’s business and marketing classes, Mendel said.

The DECA club would like to thank its gracious donors for making this experience affordable. They include Hornell Alumni Association, Hornell Association, Kiwanis Club, Maple City Savings Bank, First Heritage Federal Credit Union, Five Star Bank, The Ryan Agencies and Loyal Order of Moose Club #210.

“Our three students gained excellent experience from this event that will no doubt help them in their future business careers,” Mendel added.