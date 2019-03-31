Spring means farm equipment on local roadways

BELMONT — As Allegany County welcomes spring, farmers are in high gear preparing for spring planting. Farm equipment is taking to the roadways to get farm land ready and when slow moving vehicles share the road with motorists, the Allegany County Slow Moving Vehicle Safety Committee reminds farmers and motorists to remember the rules of the road to stay safe this season.

“The National Safety Council data show that an accident involving a farm vehicle is about five times more likely to produce a fatality than other types of motor vehicle accidents,” explains Gwen Cooper, Ardent Solutions Mobility Safety Education Specialist. “Therefore, we urge both farm equipment operators and motorists to take a moment to consider safety before you head out on the road.”

The most frequent single-vehicle collisions involving farm machinery are roll overs – usually occurring when equipment travels too far onto soft shoulders. Although it may slow traffic, farmers should drive equipment on the main part of the road, and be sure to share half the road with traffic that is oncoming or following. Motorists are encouraged to have patience and only pass farm equipment when legally allowed.

When it comes to multi-vehicle collisions, motorists often collide with farm machinery that’s turning from a farm road on to a public roadway. Farmers should use lights, taillights and signals to make equipment as visible as possible to other motorists. Additionally, farmers should always display a slow moving vehicle sign prominently on the back of any equipment. Farmers are also asked to take the extra time to wait for an opening onto a main roadway that will give ample time to get on the road and be visible.

Rear-end collisions also make the list of common collisions between farm equipment and motorists. When one considers that a slow moving vehicle sign must be used on equipment traveling less than 40 km/h, it’s not really surprising that motorists often underestimate the size and speed of farm equipment they are following. And that can turn into a rear-end collision.

“We can’t anticipate what other motorists will do, or how they’ll react to sharing the road this spring with farm equipment. So always start with safety,” continued Cooper. “Farmers are encouraged to be alert for drivers anxious to pass you at unexpected times. Use your lights. Share the road. And watch carefully as you turn onto public roadways and make left hand turns across traffic.”

Spring represents the start of a fresh new year on the farm. Allegany County drivers must take the time to put safety first on the roadways, at local farm, and for our families. For further information on Slow Moving Vehicle Safety, contact Ardent Solutions, Inc., at 585-593-5223; Cornell University Cooperative Extension at 585-268-7644; or visit the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department.