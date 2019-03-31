Tackling drugs, infrastructure top candidate's priorities

HORNELL — Subject to elections this fall, the Hornell Common Council may see some new faces added to the legislative body, as candidates eagerly announce their bid for seats.

On Friday, Kevin Valentine, a 14-year veteran of the Steuben County Sheriff's Office and 7th ward resident, announced his intention to run as a Republican candidate.

"I have been a Correction Officer with the Steuben County Sheriffs Office for 14 years and have decided I would like to help support my city. With a growing enthusiasm and interest in preserving Hornell's traditional community principles, I will be committed to cleaning up the drug troubled corners of the neighborhood by encouraging strict enforcement of local laws, while working with the common council on new deterrents," he said, identifying his top priorities.

Valentine also plans to run on his support for expanded infrastructure investment by the state, which goes beyond simply filling potholes.

"It is well known that our city roads and some bridges are in need of serious attention. I realize that much of the funding for this comes from higher levels of government, but I think it's important to facilitate in-depth communi­cation, cooperation, and out-of-the-box brainstorming to implement new solutions to foster the repair everyone desires," he said.

On a personal level, Valentine said his ability to process and communicate community concerns will be an asset to constituents.

"Although I will always strive to be heard, the community also needs a good listener. This is one of the most important traits an elected official should possess, as no one person has all the answers or a corner on all wisdom," he said. "I am enthusiastically motivated and hope that you will help me to keep Hornell moving forward in the right direction."

Valentine will also seek the endorsement of the Conservative and Independence parties ahead of November's election.

The 7th ward seat is currently held by long-time Democratic Alderman Fred Lehman, who has not yet announced whether he will seek another term.