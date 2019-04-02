Volunteers estimated 600-700 visitors came in throughout the day

WELLSVILLE — Creativity was on full display Saturday as the 4th annual Twin Tiers Maker Expo took place at the Wellsville Elementary School. A total of 112 exhibitor booths were set up and about 45 volunteers helped run everything from a handmade skeeball machine to a city made out of cardboard.

Volunteers estimated that between 600-700 visitors came in at some point throughout the day.

Among the booths, there were 21 “make-and-take” stations and even more with hands-on activities. Some of the crafts kids could make and take home with them were bath bombs, slime, LED throwies, and bags made from old t-shirts.

A biochemistry club from St. Bonaventure University made necklaces filled with strawberry or banana DNA; glitter was optional. The Alfred Box of Books Library sent kids home with worms that they ordered from Amazon, and taught about the importance of worms in the ecosystem and composting. While the kids were interested in finding worms in the dirt, parents were reluctant.

Robotics was another area visitors could explore.

Rose Scordo, an 11-year-old who runs her blog, Rosie’s Robots and Creations, had her booth set up with her father Antonio. Many of her robots were set up and she guided kids in making vibrobots, small robots that vibrate to move around.

Wellsville Secondary School’s Big Cat Robotics 6892 and Genesee Valley Central School’s RoboJags 5947 teams brought their VEX robotics to show and share with attendees. Caitlin Bowen, Big Cat coach and technology teacher, had a 3D printer and laser engraver making keychains with the Maker Expo logo. A hummingbird robotics station was also set up.

“This is the future of passion space learning,” said Rick Weinburg, the volunteer in charge of the hummingbird booth.

Weinburg is the technology director at Cattaraugus Little Valley Central School. He said that it’s important kids know that learning doesn’t have to equal school. Someone can love to learn but hate doing so in a school environment.

“I want every kid to experience coding at least once in their preschool through grade 12 education,” said Weinburg. “Coding and Excel always look good on applications.”

The Twin Tiers Maker Expo’s core sponsors this year were Alco Federal Credit Union, Trout Run Camp Resort, Wellsville Lions Club, Micro Solutions, WNY STEM, Otis Eastern Service, Wellsville Central School District, Wellsville Ford, Fassett Lane, Inspire Crafts and Hobbies, and Brand Name Appliance.

Sustaining sponsors this year included Fun 92.1, WQRW 93.5, WJQZ 103.5, The Spectator, AM 1480 WLEA, KZ 102 WZKZ 101.9 FM, and Real WLSV Country 100.3 FM.

Representing Trout Run Camp Resort was Kevin Clark with a small campsite set up with popcorn and s’mores. Next year, Clark said they might bring a small petting zoo.

“It’s a wonderful event, kids are working with their hands and their imagination. It’s engaging,” said Clark. “I haven’t seen a single kid walking around with their phone out.”

Mariah Kramer, director of the event, was also pleased to see that kids were off their phones for the day, unless it was for the occasional picture.

Kramer helped present scuba diving demonstrations in the pool throughout the day and is a diver herself. Suited up for the first demo of the day was Jim Dolan, a dive master. Even though his air tank would have allowed him to stay under for two hours, the presentation was only about ten minutes.

The SWAT Jr. club was in the pool too, rowing around in their kayak made out of large water bottles.

Board members seemed to agree the day went well. Tony Fountain, technical and recruiting, hopes they can really ramp things up for the 5th anniversary next year. The other board members are Lisa Sexton, Elizabeth Sinski, Rick Bull, David Volk, and Robert Pfuntner.

The team is always looking for help to make the event bigger and better each year. Reach out to them at info@twintiersmakerexpo.com or 585-596-2158.