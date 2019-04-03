DANSVILLE — The Foundation for Dansville Education announces the acceptance of nominations for the fifth annual Wall of Pride induction to be held on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Nominations are due by May 31. Nomination forms can be obtained at the district office at 284 MainStreet Dansville or on the district website at this address: https://goo.gl/1XNKBm

Nominations shall be accepted based on the Wall of Pride Mission Statement: “...to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding Dansville High School graduates, Dansville Central School educators, and members of our school community.”

The nominees, whose “contributions and achievements must be significant,” can be from any of the communities that make up the Dansville Central School District.

The categories of demonstrated excellence considered by the Selection Committee are: Education/Academics, Leadership/Quality of Life, Community Service or Philanthropy.