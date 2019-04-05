ADDISON - Patrick W. Carlineo, Jr., 55, of Addison, was charged Friday with threatening to assault and murder a member of Congress.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. said the charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

According to the complaint, on March 21, at about 12:20 p.m., a telephone call was received by a staff member of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Brett A. Harvey, who is handling the case.

During the call, an individual, eventually identified as Carlineo, said to the staff member, “Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood? Why are you working for her, she's a (expletive) terrorist. I’ll put a bullet in her (expletive) skull.”



After receiving the call, the threat was referred to the United States Capitol Police, Threat Assessment Section, who began an investigation in coordination with the FBI.



Carlineo made an initial appearance Friday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian W. Payson and is being held pending a detention hearing at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Western District Court, Rochester.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Gary Loeffert, and the United States Capitol Police, under the direction of Matthew R. Verderosa.