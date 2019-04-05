Every 3 years, Yates County Public Health and the Finger Lakes Health System follow a process called the Community Health Assessment and Comprehensive Plan, as directed by the New York State Department of Health. Both agencies work with community members to address health and safety issues that all believe are the most current concerns needing attention throughout Yates County.

Yates County Public Health and Finger Lakes Health are moving ahead to the next phase of the Community Health Assessment and Comprehensive Plan with the “Priority-setting meeting” from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 8 in the Yates County Office Building Auditorium at 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan.

Community members interested in helping review data relating to those topics that arose through the 2018 survey and focus group meetings are invited to attend this meeting to learn what health and safety issues were of prime concern. The group will prioritize the topics and select health priorities for the next few years. From these selections, evidence-based programs that the New York State Department of Health believes best address the health issues will be selected.

Register for this meeting by calling 315-536-5160 or toll free 1-866-212-5160.