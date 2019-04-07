HORNELL — Approximately 175 Alfred State College and 50 Alfred University students set out to make a difference in their surrounding communities on Saturday.

The annual day of service has been going on for four-and-a-half years, and is one of two combined efforts by the college and university each year — one in the spring, and another as the fall semester opens.

"We have a responsibility to the communities we're in, that support us. It's our way of giving back, and events like this are an opportunity for students, faculty and staff to express their gratitude to the community as well as fulfill our mission," said Corey Fecteau, Service Learning Coordinator, at the Alfred University Career Development Center.

"Civic engagement is part of the mission at Alfred State, so we try to show students pathways to community involvement, get them off campus and connect with people. Then, they'll come back and do it again on their own," said Jonathan Hilsher, Director of Civic Engagement at Alfred State College.

In Hornell, 18 students assisted in preparing the community garden at the YMCA. The garden is entering its third season, and needed some sprucing up following a long winter that featured several ice, snow and wind storms.

"I am so very grateful. This is the third year that Alfred University and Alfred State have sent their students and it's marvelous to have their help. It would be hard to do it without them. They provide not only youthful energy and muscle, but knowledge as well," said Pastor Katherine Griffis of the United Presbyterian Church, who oversees the garden.

Tasks included tilling the soils, adding composted material to enrich the soil, sanding the 14 raised planter boxes, preparing a ground patch for blueberries, and planning to add a porch to the gardening shed.

The students were only glad to help.

"After hearing about this, and knowing that some people don't have the same opportunities for nourishment that others take for granted, I wanted to help," said Van'nderl Senat, a senior Alfred University student. "You can't help but feel good knowing that you had a direct impact on someone else's life."

"I'm a strong activist when it comes to community involvement and how the steps we take can better ourselves and others. This was a good opportunity to do that," said Tiera, a senior Alfred University student. "Where I come from in New York City, there's not a lot of access to something like this, and knowing it goes to a food pantry is pretty cool."

"A lot of people face food insecurity, not knowing where their next meal is coming from, and you want to help people do that," said Alfred State College student Ashley Martinez. "We want to give back to the communities that give so much to us."

The goal for the garden this year is to raise 500 pounds of food to be distributed among the local food pantry, a community meals program run by an association of local churches, and a children's program at the YMCA.

No planting occurred on Saturday, but a plan is ready to be implemented as soon as the final frost passes.

As the community garden grows in stature, organizers are expanding the kind of relationships that can help the program flourish. A partnership with Finger Lakes Eat Smart NY aims to get younger children more involved in the garden, as well as adding cooking classes for adults.

The garden is expected to be in full bloom by mid-June, according to Griffis.

In all, there were 23 projects planned, stretching from Cuba to Corning. Other endeavors included rehabilitating Alfred's community garden, the cleanup of local cemeteries including Rural Cemetery in Hornell and Woodlawn Cemetery in Almond, work at the Fassett Greenspace on Wellsville's Main Street, and assisting with spring preparations at area state parks.