BELMONT — The Allegany County Office of Emergency Management is aiming to expand its water rescue capabilities.

An ice rescue class was held this winter on Cuba Lake. Emergency Management Director Jeff Luckey reported it was well-received, with about 20 in attendance. Luckey told the Public Safety Committee this week that he is working on a swift water team.

“We’re kind of modeling it at least in theory behind our HAZMAT team, which has been up and running for over 25, 30 years, probably, with much success,” Luckey said. “It’s just a matter of providing coverage and guidance. We have the equipment already in place, so there isn’t a financial need there.”

Luckey said the county has a select group of first responders trained at the swift water level. His office is looking to standardize the swift water rescue team and expand it to develop an ice rescue. The Emergency Management Office is hoping to educate first responders and get more people on the specialized team.

“The local fire department then knows they don’t have to try doing something above and beyond their skill level, because they know somebody else is coming to help,” Luckey said. “If they don’t have anybody else to turn to, they’ll try to do it on their own. We’ve had several incidents here in the last year, four or five water rescues within the last year with Friendship being the most recent.”

The Emergency Management Office currently has an equipment trailer for swift water rescue. Luckey said the swift water team is not a replacement for dire emergencies but will specialize in certain rescues.

“Most the time people have gotten up on land, they’re stuck out on the ice, they’re out there trying to get their dog,” Luckey said of the incidents addressed. “The vehicle that was in the water, they were in the water for about an hour before we could get to them. They were safe where they were for the time being, it was just a matter of getting to them. It’s not something that’s an instantaneous rescue.”

Luckey also reported of ongoing changes to the ALS and BLS mutual aid program in consultation with the state Department of Health, which has signed off on the agreement. It will be presented to EMS agencies in the county.

“It’s going to meet some resistance but it’s a good change. It brings ALS to the patients quicker than we’ve had before,” Luckey said. “We’re committed to meeting with our group once every 30 days or so for probably six months or more as we look at this plan and how we can improve it and make it better for the EMS agencies.”