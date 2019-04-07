Mother Amy works at GV; funds presented to ACASA

BELMONT — The Genesee Valley community has rallied around one of its own.

The GV school district recently participated in a “Red” week fundraiser to honor the memory of Zach Whitcher, who passed away unexpectedly in March.

Teachers and staff contributed $10 to “dress down” in jeans while wearing red to show support. The event was a big success, raising $1,365.

“It went very well. We had quite a response,” said Genesee Valley Administrative Assistant Maureena Chamberlain. “It was $10 a person, so there was great participation to raise well over $1,300.”

The school also took a photo in the shape of a ribbon with everyone who participated in the fundraiser.

Whitcher, a 2012 graduate of Bolivar-Richburg, had a connection to the Genesee Valley community. His mother, Amy Spagg, works in the district as a Pre-K teacher. The fundraiser was organized by third grade teacher Maureen Kelley, who has worked with Spagg for many years.

Chamberlain said the Genesee Valley family often comes through for those in need of help, noting the recent #ParkerStrong campaign and other efforts to support teachers battling health issues.

“It’s a family orientated school, for sure,” Chamberlain said. “Whenever there is a need, this family really pulls through. The money goes to the need.”

The $1,365 raised by the fundraiser was presented to Souly Sanasith, an Allegany Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse (ACASA) Prevention Educator. The funds will help ACASA prevent similar tragedies from hitting other families in the county.

Whitcher passed away in an unattended overdose death March 7 in Clarksville. The incident led to State Police levying multiple charges against several suspects in the case, including criminally negligent homicide and tampering with evidence.

“There was a lot of broken hearts around here,” Chamberlain said. “We are doing our best to support Amy, but it’s not just us. This problem affects so many.”

