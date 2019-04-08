April 9

Library budget vote

There will be a special meeting of the voters of the Penn Yan Central School District to consider a proposition to adopt the upcoming budget and election two trustees to five-year terms from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 9. The budget proposition authorizes the library board of trustees to expend the sum of $706,480.

Red Cross Blood Drive

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 9 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 135 Hamilton St. Penn Yan. A severe shortage of blood supplies continues. Your donation can help up to three people. If you are 17 or older, in good health and haven’t donated blood in 56 days you are eligible to donate one unit of whole blood. If you are O Positive or Negative or A or B Negative and haven’t donated in the last 112 days you may be eligible to donate a Power Red unit. To donate or for more information go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of ID are required. Visit redcross.org/RapidPass to complete pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire on the day of donation to reduce donor wait time at the drive.

Crafty Quilters

The Crafty Quilters will meet at 2 p.m. April 9 at Fred & Harriett Taylor Memorial Library, 21 William St, Hammondsport. There is no fee and newcomers are welcome. Bring whatever sewing or quilting project you might be working on, or come for fresh ideas. The Crafty Quilters meet on the second Tuesday of the month.

Aftershool

Afterschool in the Afternoon will be held from 3:30 4:30 p.m. April 9 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 State Rte. 245, Gorham. Enjoy different exciting activities like drum circles, retro gaming, building challenges, karaoke, and sand art. 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Library Trustees Meeting

The Fred & Harriett Taylor Memorial Library Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. April 9 at the library, 21 William St., Hammondsport. The public is welcome to attend the open session.

Fiber Craft Night

Fiber Craft Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 9 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 State Rte. 245, Gorham. Bring your current knitting, hooking, or whatever project, and join fellow crafters for a community craft time.

Uncommon Gratitude

Uncommon Gratitude book discussions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. April 9 & 23, May 7 & 21, June 4 & 18 at Cobblestone Springs, 4306 Lakemont-Himrod Road, Dundee. Using the book Uncommon Gratitude: Alleluia for all That Is by Joan Chittister and Rowan Williams as a guide, participants will consider the complexities of life’s highs and lows and how “alleluia moments” can surprise us while struggling through our most profound disappointments. The book can be purchased at Long’s Book Store for $16.95 We meet from 7 – 8 p.m. at Cobblestone Springs Retreat Center, 4306 Lakemont-Himrod Road, Dundee. Suggested donation $6 Attending all sessions is not required.