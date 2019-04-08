CORNING - Bampa’s House held its fourth annual Pour and Pair fundraising event Sunday at The Cellar on Market Street and it was a great success.

“We’re glad to see it sold out,” said Joe Carey, a member of the Bampa’s House board of directors. “We appreciate everyone who came to the event and all of the corporate sponsors. It was a fun time for sure.”

The proceeds from the sale will go to the non-profit comfort care home geared to improve end-of-life care experience for the community.

Work is currently underway to upgrade the Bampa’s House, located at 170 East First St. The house is a 1900 Queen Anne Eastlake style home and interior work to the facility is expected to be completed in the summer months.

Joan Wilson, director of the Bampa’s House Board of Directors, said it’s wonderful to see the work is underway and that a great crowd came to out annual fundraiser.

Bampa’s House, which was started after Jim Dugan died in 2016, purchased the East First Street property in October 2018 from Guthrie Hospital for $60,000.

Carey said anyone interested in making a donation to the Bampa’s House or who is interested in learning more about it can do so at bampashouse.org.