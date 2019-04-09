The Hamilton-Gibson Women’s Project will two acting workshops for beginners to veteran actors by David Hugo on May 18 in the Warehouse Theatre, 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

The Fundamentals of Acting workshop will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will work on improv and an open scene to develop a way to approach text through the Stanislavsky system. Those taking part will learn how to achieve an acting objective through physical and psychological action.

The Character Tool Kit workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will continue to work on improv and an open scene while looking at creating a character through the use of body centers and physical choices. This will involve techniques in physicality, voice, text analysis, and backstory work.

The cost to attend is $10 for one workshop and $15 for both. Youth ages 12-17 attending with a paying parent will get in free. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children. There are five free scholarships available for adults and youth not accompanied by a parent.

To register for one or both workshops or to request a scholarship to attend for free, email hamgib@gmail.com by April 18.