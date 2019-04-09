Local cemeteries provide tales beyond the grave

HORNELL — There’s one thing connecting every human being on the planet — none of us gets out of this world alive.

Barring miraculous medical and technological advances, it is expected to remain a universal truth, and our area’s cemeteries can serve as a powerful reminder that life is a fleeting privilege, if you take the time to appreciate them.

They are the places where the expression of human faith and emotion can be tangibly felt, where extreme sadness turns to acceptance, and where those who believe in a god, announce their homecoming to the world in marble or granite.

According to The New York Department of State Division of Cemeteries, there are a total of 44 incorporated, non-profit cemeteries in Steuben County, all of which have stories of interest to tell. Many of them date back to the early to mid 19th century, when settlements were taking permanent hold, and governments began mandating designated burial places for their dead.

The Hornell Rural/Hope Cemetery is among the many in Steuben County that have nearly endless points of interest.

Though many had been buried there previously, as evidenced by markers with earlier dates, it is said to have all began in 1853, when an area known as “The Knoll” was formally designated as Hornellsville Hope Cemetery. Now comprised of the adjoining Rural, and former Robertson on Bald Hill, Rural Hope Cemetery is a sprawling 50-plus acres site wedged between state Route 21 and North Main Street.

In a 2012 Evening Tribune article, the cemetery was described in the following way: "Beyond the entrance area, unpaved lanes wind through deep shade and sunny open spaces, all mown like a park. Uphill through the Gypsy section, well past the Civil War monument with the soldier ever on guard, sits the marble stone of George and Martha Hornell. In the foreground are the small stones from two of their little children. Dates from earlier times are a sad reminder of shorter life expectancy, even among the youngest."

Not only does the history fascinate, but there is an architectural and artistic interest in monuments. Among the most renowned at the cemetery are obelisks announcing the family plots of the area’s most prominent business-people, politicians and notable lives; painstakingly carved figures of biblical characters from the turn of the last century; and mausoleums adorned with stained glass and large iron doors.

While Rural/Hope Cemetery in Hornell doesn’t date as far back as the city’s earliest days, there are several in the area that relate directly to the founding fathers of towns and villages across the country.

Each October, dozens of Steuben County residents show their pride in the stories that rest at local cemeteries, going on an annual tour hosted by the Steuben County Historical Society. In 2017, the tour featured stops in Wheeler, Cohocton, Wayland, Fremont and Avoca. Stories recalled included those of a Thurston man who became a Pony Express rider, Corning’s first mayor, Tuscarora’s Liberty Pole, Erwin’s Cooper Rocker, the only Revolutionary War soldier buried in Caton, and Steuben County’s first real estate salesman.

While there's much to see in Steuben County's designated burial sites, it’s hard not to mention the one that is the eternal home of nearly 14,000 of the county’s heroes in uniform — Bath National Cemetery, which houses the remains of five Medal of Honor Recipients, as well as soldiers who served as far back as the War of 1812's Niagara Campaign.

According to its website, the cemetery’s official origin story begins as part of the New York State Soldiers and Sailors Home, which was established in 1877; the cemetery was dedicated in Dec. 25, 1879. In 1930, the Soldiers and Sailors Home and cemetery became two integrated components of the Veterans Administration Medical Center (VAMC). When 82 national cemeteries were transferred from the Department of Army to the Veterans Administration in 1973, the Bath VAMC cemetery became part of the National Cemetery System and was designated appropriately.

Additionally, new and historic graves are being uncovered all the time, by historical sleuths and those looking to discover their ancestry.

For more than 120 years, the Kanisteo Valley Daughters of the American Revolution has made it one of their charter missions to honor the graves of local soldiers who fought in the war, hosting grave marking ceremonies from time to time. For example, in the summer of 2017, the grave of Robert Moor was located on Lent Hill in Prattsburgh 174 years after his death, and restored through the research and efforts of the group.

Other graves marked by the chapter were Enoch Ordway, the Patriot of past Regent, Madge Ordway Rutski, the grave sites of Peter Miller and Elisha Peck of Howard were marked in 1995; 2009 David Cook in the Five Corners Cemetery in Jasper; 2011 Nathaniel Kellogg in the same cemetery in Jasper, 2012 Nathaniel Kellogg of Urbana (same name, different soldier); 2013 Eber Townsend and Samuel Drew, who were brother-in-laws; and a new gravestone was obtained for James Abbott in the Abbott Cemetery just outside of Arkport.

Unfortunately, cemeteries nationwide are often the target of summertime vandals.

Area cemeteries not only need your healthy respect, most also benefit greatly from the help of volunteers, who trim grass and hedges, lay decorative flags to note America’s patriotic holidays and help fund year-round operations through donations. A community effort of volunteers in Andover last year spruced up the overgrown Andover Hillside Cemetery, bringing attention to its plight and inspiring a new cemetery board to step forward.

To learn more about your local cemetery’s history, or to volunteer, get in touch with its board of trustees.