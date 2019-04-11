POTTER COUNTY, Pa. — You are invited to the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum Associate’s 11th annual Spring Show.

On Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a silent auction, antique vendors, and food for sale in the museum’s program room. There will also be historic trade demonstrations in the blacksmith shop and birch still. The steam sawmill will operate on Saturday.

Admission is $5 and includes access to the antique sale, museum exhibits and all activities.

The Pennsylvania Lumber Museum is located at 5660 US Route 6 in Potter County, Pa.

The Pennsylvania Lumber Museum educates the public about the Commonwealth’s rich lumbering history and the ongoing care, management, and recreational use of its forests. Visitors are encouraged to explore the museum’s working historic saw mill, recreated lumber camp, exhibits, public programs and collections to discover the relevance of history in their lives.