ALFRED — Alfred State College is delighted to announce that comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Michael Che will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 in the Orvis Activities Center.

Doors for the event will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Campus Store in the Student Leadership Center for $12 for the general public and $5 for students. The performance is made possible by Alfred State Student Senate and the Alfred Programming Board.

Troy Morehouse, director of Student Engagement at Alfred State, said, “We are very excited to be offering this event to our students and the community, and cannot wait for Michael to be on campus.”

Having been named one of Rolling Stone’s “50 Funniest People,” Buzzfeed's "50 Hottest Men in Comedy," and Variety’s “Top 10 Comics To Watch,” Che is quickly leaving his mark on the media landscape. A native of lower Manhattan, Che’s comedy uses humor to identify humanity in the most controversial actions.

Currently, Che is the co-anchor of Saturday Night Live’s iconic “Weekend Update” segment where he is also a co-head writer for the show. Prior to joining SNL, he was a correspondent on Comedy Central’s Emmy and Peabody Award-winning program The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Che has performed stand-up on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers and on CBS's Late Show with David Letterman.

In 2016, he released his first hour-long stand-up special titled “Michael Che Matters” on Netflix. His first special aired in 2014 on Comedy Central’s The Half-Hour stand-up series.

Che has made numerous other television and film appearances. Most recently, he co-hosted the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on NBC. Che’s other appearances include Chris Rock’s Top Five, Comedy Central's hit series @midnight, and as a weekly cast member on Vh1’s Best Week Ever.

Che has performed on the Oddball Comedy and Curiosity festival tour, at The Melbourne International Comedy Festival, The Montreal Comedy Festival, Comedy Central’s South Beach Comedy Festival, The Moontower Comedy Festival, and Bonnaroo, where The Nashville Scene proclaimed “Straight up: Michael Che is going to be a star.” He was crowned the winner of the New York’s Funniest Stand-Up competition at the 2012 New York Comedy Festival, and both Time-Out NY and Comedy Central have listed him as one of their "Comics To Watch." He headlines comedy shows nationally and internationally.

For more information, contact the Office of Student Engagement at studentactivities@alfredstate.edu or 607-587-4075.