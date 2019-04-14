County Chamber honors businesses, individuals at annual ceremony

CUBA - At the Greater Allegany County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner meeting Friday, two local businesses and two individuals were honored.

The honorees were announced after a short business meeting where a slate of new directors were approved and after a brief speech by Assemblyman Joe Giglio.

The GACCOC selected Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville as the Large Business of the Year. Employing 400, JMH served more than 180,000 patients in 2018. It is now affiliated with the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Picking up the award for the facility, GACCOC member and JMH staffer Donna Bliven said, "I am pleased and proud to accept this award on behalf of U of R Jones Memorial Hospital."

Whites Imprints of Cuba was selected as the winner of the Chamber's Small Business Award. Since opening in 2011, the company has increased its operation from imprinting just 10 shirts per hour in a garage to imprinting 900 shirts per hour in its downtown facility. The screen printers serve customers from as far away as Orlando, Fla.

Owners Jennifer and Kevin White picked up the award.

The Director's Award, selected by and presented by Chamber Director Gretchen Hanchett, went to Chairman of The Allegany County Legislature Curt Crandall. She said that since the county chamber was founded 11 years ago, Crandall has "understood the value of having a county-wide chamber."

Accepting his award, Crandall, who is running for the vacated state Senate seat of Catharine Young, said, This isn't about me, this is about the boards I've been part of."

The President's Award, selected by Chamber President Girard Kelly, was presented to a relative newcomer to the area, Attorney Edward Pekarek of Wellsville.

"This is one of the toughest decisions I have had to make all year. I look for someone who goes above and beyond," said Kelly.

Pekarek moved from New York City to Allegany County six years ago and opened Pekarek Law Group PC. The group has more than 700 clients and Pekarek is a member of the GACCOC, a Rotarian and the former attorney for the Allegany County Land Bank. He serves on the boards of the David A. Howe Library and the Allegany County Arc.

Accepting the award, Pekarek joked, "I kind of feel like Sally Fields," and continued more seriously, "We picked Allegany County after lots of research and decided that this is where we wanted to live. There is an awful lot of great stuff going on here, but the challenges are many."

Prior to the award presentations, Giglio took to the podium, saying, "As you might suspect I've been spending a lot of time in Albany recently, I come home to get some common sense."

Contrasting Upstate and Downstate residents, he explained, "We do things differently here. The way we care for each other is just part of the things we do on a daily basis."

He went on to say that Upstate representatives are asking the state government to "even up" funding for economic development.

"We're just asking for a proportionate share," he said. He also said that upstate representatives are working on increasing the minimum wage and curbing the outmigration from the state.

Giglio is a lifelong resident of Upstate and has a background in law enforcement. He is a former small business owner and served as the state Deputy Inspector. Elected to the NYS Assembly in 2005, he serves Cattaraugus and parts of southern Allegany counties, the towns of Greenwood, Jasper and Troupsburg in Steuben County and parts of the territories of the Seneca Nation.