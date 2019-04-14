CORNING — Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard Friday reported that a six month joint investigation between the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigation Unit, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, and the City of Corning Police Department, into the importation and distribution of crystal methamphetamine in Steuben County has led to the arrest of three persons and the seizure of approximately three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, valued at approximately $130,000.

Arrested were two residents of Georgia and one of Pennsylvania. Dennis J. Jewell, 55 of Covington, Ga. and Sheila M. Bates-Booth, 54, of Covington, Ga. were arrested on a federal warrant for alleged possession and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

It is alleged that Jewell and Bates-Booth possessed over two pounds of methamphetamine, allegedly brought to New York State for distribution in Steuben County.

Jewell and Bates-Booth were remanded on a federal warrant to the Steuben County Jail with no bail.

Subsequent to these arrests, Deborah K. Padgett, 50, of Elkland, Pa. was also arrested on a federal warrant for alleged possession and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and is in federal custody.

"The DEA was the lead agency in this investigation. Corning Police Department's investigator, James P Volpe, was the local representative in this major drug investigation with the Sheriff's Office and DEA. Investigator Volpe put many hours into this and actively participated when the arrests were made. This wasn't a 'City case' but the arrests had a huge impact on reducing drug activity, specifically dealing crystal meth, within the City of Corning," said Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding.

This investigation successfully shut down an alleged distribution ring of crystal methamphetamine from Georgia to Steuben County in which an estimated 32 pounds of methamphetamine had been distributed within the Steuben County area. The investigation is ongoing, and future arrests are pending.