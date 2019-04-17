Landslide repairs will close highway 2.5 miles north of Hammondsport for approximately 6 weeks

The New York State Department of Transportation today announced that continuing work to repair a landslide on State Route 54A in the town of Urbana requires that the road be closed starting the week of April 22. The location is approximately 2.5 miles north of the Village of Hammondsport. The closure is expected to be in place approximately six weeks with at least one lane open by Memorial Day Weekend. During this time both directions of traffic will be detoured around the site using Steuben County Road 76 and Boyd Hill Road.

Route 54 in Wayne

The New York State DOT also announces that slope repair work will begin April 22 on State Route 54 in the town of Wayne, Steuben County, near the intersection of Hines Road. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane. Work is anticipated to be completed in April, weather permitting.

Motorists will be directed through the work zone by flaggers and should anticipate delays. It is imperative that motorists remember to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter this season.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For real-time travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org. You can also follow us on Twitter @NYSDOTHornell.

