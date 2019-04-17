The Dundee Village Board is proposing a 2019-2020 budget that calls for a $.25 increase in the tax rate, meaning the tax bill on a village property valued at $100,000 will increase by $25, or $2.08 per month, says Mayor Fred Cratsley Jr.

No one commented on the proposed budget at a public hearing held April 9.

The $1.05 million budget reflects a spending reduction of $55,037, according to Cratsley, who outlined some of the elements included in the spending plan:

• Street paving: In order to pave every street in the village every 10 years, .67 miles will be paved on Union and Vine Streets.

• Streetscape Improvements: The village’s share of the project that includes porous pavement, trees, bio-retention bumpouts, and storm water management measures is $147,222. The village has been awarded a grant of $1.325 million for the project.

• New shop: Work will continue on construction of the new maintenance shop on Spring Street.

• Sidewalks: Replacement of sidewalks throughout the village will continue.

• Historical Society: The village will contribute $7,600 to the Dundee Area Historical Society for administrative expenses and building maintenance.

• Water/Sewer: Water rates are unchanged. Sewer customers will see additional costs for the loan on the new sewage treatment plant beginning with the Aug. 31 bill. Village crews will continue working to disconnect residential sump pumps from the sewers, and the village will continue applying for grants to help finance the new treatment plant.

The total amount to be raised by local property taxes is $599,811, an increase of 1.94 percent.

Other Dundee village business:

• FLAGS: Camille LoParrino reported that 55 sponsors have contributed to purchase U.S. flags and poles to line the village’s main throroughfares. She thanked the village board and staff for their help in the project, and said she expects to have 60 flags to install along the streets soon.