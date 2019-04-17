Hospital announces Women’s Imaging & Breast Center coming to Medical Office Building

HORNELL — St. James is planning a mid-March 2020 opening for its new hospital on Seneca Road in Hornellsville, hospital CEO and President Bryan O’Donovan said in a community update distributed to the media and stakeholders Tuesday.

The hospital chief’s announcement is the most definitive declaration yet about the expected completion date for the two-story, 87,000-square-foot facility since ground was broken in November 2017. Nearly $63 million in state funding was secured to build and equip the facility and to establish a new electronic health record system.

O’Donovan called the new hospital “60 percent complete” and he encouraged community members to “stay tuned for more updates.”

“The construction has gone very well over the past few months and we are excited about a mid-March opening,” O’Donovan told The Spectator. “With the magnitude of the construction of the hospital, last fall we weren’t quite sure when in early 2020 the hospital would be opening.”

O’Donovan described the construction progress after taking a walk through about a month ago.

“Much of the framing has been completed with drywall being hung in some of the areas,” he said. “The exterior façade of the hospital is also coming along quite nicely. It’s been awesome to see the significant progress of this structure over the past nine months. I cannot wait for our community to have the opportunity to tour our new hospital next year, it will be a monumental occasion!”

While the new hospital is being constructed, St. James’ building at 411 Canisteo St., Hornell, remains open.

A $21 million Medical Office Building development at 7309 Seneca Road North, a former retail plaza transformed into a modern, interconnected healthcare center offering an array of medical services under one roof, opened last year and houses an expanded array of healthcare services.

New Women’s Imaging & Breast Center

In Tuesday’s community update, the hospital announced it will open a Women’s Imaging and Breast Center at the Medical Office Building, likely in early June. While the exact date of opening remains to be announced, St. James officials detailed some of the plans for the center:

The center will offer screening and mammograms daily.

A radiologist will be on site twice a week, for anyone who wants to get the results of their mammogram while they wait.

The breast imaging technology will include 3D mammography, and stereotactic and ultrasound breast biopsies. Ultrasound and DEXA bone density scanning will also be available.

“This is a very important program and service that will cater to women in the Hornell and surrounding communities,” O’Donovan said. “The equipment will be state of the art and we will be able to provide the same level of service as URMC. I am extremely proud of this program, as it is one step further to being able to treat our community in Hornell.”

“We will continue to electronically send all Women’s Imaging tests to our colleagues at the University of Rochester,” O’Donovan added.

An open house for the Women’s Imaging and Breast Center will be held on Thursday, June 6, from 3-5 p.m., at 7309 Seneca Road, Suite 113 (entrance E).

Diagnostic Scope Services available locally

St. James is a local option for diagnostic tests such as colonoscopies and endoscopies to help detect and treat digestive tract issues. “We have excellent physicians available who provide these scope services right at St. James, using the latest techniques and technology,” O’Donovan said.

An appointment can be made by calling 607-385-3820.