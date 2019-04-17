Mondelez Global, parent company of NABISCO, is voluntarily recalling some Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies that may have been sold locally at major grocers.

The company warned that the impacted product could an unexpected solidified ingredient, and that reports of adverse health effects have been received as a result.

The recall is limited to the following products:

- Chips Ahoy Chewy Cookie (13 oz.): UPC 044000032234 with a best when used by dates of Sept. 7, 2019, Sept. 8, 2019, Sept. 14, 2019, and Sept. 15, 2019.

On Monday, Wegmans food stores sent out automated calls to customers who may have purchased the cookies based on their Shopper's Club Card history.

Anyone who purchased the cookies should not eat them. Call Mondelez consumer relations at 1-844-366-1171 for more information.