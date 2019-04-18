Student managed investment fund cracks half-million mark

ALFRED — In 1992, the Alfred University Board of Trustees approved allocating $100,000 from the University’s endowment as start-up funding for the Student Managed Investment Fund (SMIF). Monday was a banner day for the fund, which surpassed $500,000 for the first time ever.

Mark Lewis, dean of the Alfred University College of Business and SMIF adviser, announced that the SMIF fund had broken the half-million dollar threshold, closing business Monday at $500,163.38.

“It was a down day for the market overall, but our stocks bounced back late afternoon and the SMIF account broke the half-million mark for the first time,” Lewis remarked.

It is noteworthy that the SMIF fund reached such a significant benchmark, and it reflects the overall success of the program. SMIF was started in 1992, when Abderrahman Robana (now emeritus professor of finance) convinced trustees to allocate funding for SMIF as a way to provide students real-life experience in investing. The move has paid dividends, providing more than a thousand students a unique learning opportunity.

“It really complements what they’re learning in the classroom,” Lewis commented, noting that he acts solely in an advisor capacity. He has no vote on fund activity; all stock purchases and sales are left to the discretion of students. “The students take their responsibility very seriously. They’re very thoughtful in their deliberations.”

Between the $100,000 initial investment in 1992 and the dotcom crash of 2001, the SMIF fund had grown to $275,000. By March 2001, it was at $320,000 before a decline in the value of tech stocks caused the fund to fall, bottoming out at about $150,000 by the end of June 2002. By spring 2008 it had risen to more than $200,000 before dropping in the fall when the mortgage bubble burst.

Lewis has been advising SMIF since January 2011. The fund has been steadily increasing in value over the last eight years, reaching $485,000 last October and coming in at just under a half million ($499,511) on Friday, April 5, before eclipsing the $500,000 mark Monday.

Senior finance majors Colby Cummings of Olean and Luke Berberich of Long Island have been involved in SMIF for six and eight semesters, respectively. Both laud the value of the program, which provides practical experience for students, whether they are seeking a career in finance or just want to learn the basics of investing.

“It teaches the fundamentals and pure value of proper fiscal responsibility and stock market investment,” Berberich commented. “It shows you that anyone can do it, if you’re willing to learn.”

Cummings said his involvement in SMIF has been a constant learning experience. “This isn’t something you do just once semester,” he said. “The markets are always doing something different. Something that was working three weeks ago may not be working now.”

The benefits of participating in SMIF aren’t limited to students who want to pursue a career in finance or business. Students from all majors are welcome and encouraged to participate.

“We reach out to students in so many different majors, because (knowledge of finance and investments) applies to everyone,” Berberich commented. “Everyone needs a retirement.”

SMIF is awarded a 1-percent management fee each year, with the money used to fund subscriptions for the club, as well as participation in an annual investing conference, the Quinnipiac University-hosted Global Asset Management Education (G.A.M.E.) Forum. This year’s conference was held March 28-30 in New York City and was attended by more than 1,500 students and faculty from 154 colleges and universities in 50 countries and 48 states. While in New York, Alfred University students also have a chance to meet with Alfred University alumni who are Wall Street professionals.

“It’s a huge opportunity for networking,” Lewis said.

Cummings agreed that attendance at the conference is a valuable learning tool.

“You have a chance to meet a lot people from so many different backgrounds. Some of the people on stage are tops in the industry, very successful,” he said.