Corning Children’s Center announced Cindy Lewis-Black as the center’s new development director.

Lewis-Black joins the center after six years with Watkins Glen Int. where she most

recently served as the Director of Partnership Management. Her previous experience also

includes six years spent as the public relations and development coordinator at the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA.

Cindy, of Corning, has her Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in marketing from Alfred University.