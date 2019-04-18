WELLSVILLE — Every public library in Allegany and Cattaraugus County gained a children’s book on the importance of voting last month as part of an educational campaign by the local League of Women Voters of Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties (LWVCA), in conjunction with Dr. Seuss’ 100th Birthday Celebration.

The book echoes one of the LWVCA’s key values and slogans, “Empowering Voters. Defending Democracy,” said Margie McIntosh, LWVCA president. Under McIntosh’s leadership, the Dr. Seuss Cat in the Hat Learning Library book “One Vote, Two Votes, I Vote, You Vote,” by Bonnie Worth, was disseminated to 31 libraries in the two counties the local League serves. Each book included a nameplate from the LWVCA, and a letter describing the project and its focus on educating children on the mechanics and value of voting.

LWVCA members delivered the colorful children’s book on voting to the Allegany Public Library, Cattaraugus Free Library, Delevan-Yorkshire Public Library, Ellicottville Memorial Library, Blount Library in Franklinville, Gowanda Free Library, Memorial Library of Little Valley, King Memorial Library in Machias, Olean Public Library, Portville Free Library, Randolph Free Library, the Salamanca Public Library, and the Seneca Nation Libraries in Salamanca and Irving.

In Allegany County, the League’s efforts were assisted by the Allegany County Public Library Directors Association. The LWVCA distributed the books at an association meeting, and members then disseminated them to the Alfred Box of Books, 20th Century Club Library in Almond, the Andover Free Library, Angelica Free Library, the Belfast Public Library, the Free Library of the Belmont Literary and Historical Society, the Bolivar Free Library, the Essential Club Free Library in Canaseraga, the Cuba Circulating Library Association, the Wide Awake Club Library in Fillmore, the Friendship Free Library, the Genesee Library in Little Genesee, the Colonial Library in Richburg, the Rushford Free Library, the Scio Memorial Library, the Davis A. Howe Public Library and the Whitesville Public Library.

Questions on the “I Vote, You Vote” book project and LWV activities can be directed to McIntosh at 716-904-1327 or by writing to cattarauguslwv@gmail.com