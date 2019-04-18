Congressman disavows subpoenas for president's financial records

WASHINGTON — Democrats in Congress hope to be knee deep in President Donald Trump's financial records sooner, rather than later, but face fierce opposition from their Republican counterparts.

On a call with reporters on Wednesday, Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning) rebuked his Democratic colleagues on the House Ways and Means Committee for requesting IRS disclosure of President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

The congressman had stated in several interviews this week that Democrats are “weaponizing the tax code” to impeach the president.

“The way the chair is doing this as a unilateral request, and weaponizing the tax code for political purposes is very dangerous. It’s not something I come to lightly. I understand the need for disclosure in our public elections process,” he said.

Reed said to look at already available financial disclosure documents related to the 2016 campaign, then if anything raises red flags, to then seek additional materials, including tax returns.

“If there’s a need for expansion of that information, I’m all for doing that … but going after an individual’s tax returns like they are the president is purely for political purposes and to answer this voice that calls for the impeachment of the president,” he said.

Democrats, on the other hand, are making the case that the president’s tax returns are needed to follow up on, and verify testimony given to them by witnesses in hearings.

Democrats on the House oversight and Reform Committee have also issued subpoenas to tax preparers and financial institutions that have felt with the president in the past 10 years, referencing the need to verify allegations made by Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen in his testimony to the committee on Feb. 27.

“Mr. Cohen produced to the Committee financial statements from 2011, 2012, and 2013 that raise questions about the President's representations of his financial affairs on these forms and on other disclosures, particularly relating to the President's debts,” Cummings stated in a request to tax preparers Mazars USA LLP.

During the 2016 Presidential Campaign, Trump stated that he would release his taxes publicly, pending the resolution of an audit. To date, he has not.

Democrats in Congress are also eagerly awaiting the release of a redacted version of the Special Council’s Office report, scheduled for Thursday morning, anticipating possible revelation of financial impropriety or entanglement with foreign agents.

According to the Congressman, he’s not concerned what may be revealed in the report, putting his trust in statements drafted by the US Attorney General William Barr exonerating the president of foreign collusion claims regarding the 2016 election.

“I believe that the report, as it comes out, will show the evidence upon which was followed to get the conclusion that there was no obstruction, and I’m confident that that concern will not be raised,” he said.

Reed contested that media reports about the president’s financial entanglements with foreign entities is not an acceptable threshold for seeking an individual’s tax returns.

Reed went on to make the case that Congress receiving the President’s tax returns could lead to improper disclosure of the financial information of those who did business with the president and his family.

“What about their privacy rights?” he exclaimed. “They had no desire to run for public office, had no idea that the individual they did business with would run for public office, and now all of a sudden they are swiped up into this political warfare that has overtaken the US tax code.”

He concluded by asking his colleagues to consider all the ramifications of the request as they weigh in publicly.