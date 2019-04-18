Shutdown at Soldiers & Sailors Hospital sounds the alarm among government reps, mental health providers and advocates

Representative Tom Reed, State Sen. Tom O’Mara, and State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano will host a community roundtable, “Crisis in Care: Mental Health Services in Rural Communities,” Monday, April 22, in Penn Yan.

The roundtable will be held in the Yates County Auditorium (Yates County Office Building, 417 Liberty Street, Penn Yan) beginning at 10 a.m. The media and public are invited to attend.

The area representatives said that community fears have been heightened since February when Finger Lakes Health announced that no new patients would be admitted to the 10-bed Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.

They share community concerns that the lack of conveniently accessible, affordable, efficient, and cost-effective mental health care will worsen what is already a mental health crisis in Yates County and the surrounding area.

Their April 22 roundtable will feature a panel of regional and state-level leaders in community development, government, education, law enforcement, and health care to examine the crisis and discuss strategies for providing mental health care in Yates County and other rural regions.