April 19

Stations of the Cross

On Good Friday, April 19, Father Kasey will lead parishoners on the Stations of the Cross starting at noon at St. Luke’s Church in Branchport.

Pop-in for a Movie and Pizza

Family movie night at the Dundee Library, 32 Water St., Dundee will be held at 3 p.m. April 19. 607-243-5938

DIY Café

DIY Café & Creativity Time will be held at 4:30 p.m. April 19 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 State Rte. 245, Gorham. Each week features a different Do- It-Yourself project.

Family Movie Night

Family Movie Night will be held at 5 p.m. April 19 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. In the family-friendly movie, video game villain Wreck-It-Ralph must brave the Internet to help Vanellope fix her game Sugar Rush. This 2018 animated movie is rated PG for some action and rude humor, and is 1 hour and 51 minutes long. Free snacks will be available and no registration is required for this free program. Penn Yan Public Library, www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114.

Chef’s Potluck Dinner

Cookbook Book Club Jr. Chef’s Potluck Dinner will be held at 5 p.m. April 19 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 State Rte. 245, Gorham. Test that Easter feast! Register your recipe online or in person at the library, make your dish to pass, and come eat with other junior chefs and their families at 5 p.m. Friday April 19.

Relax & Color

Relax & Color will be held from noon to 7 p.m. April 19 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Coloring pages and supplies will be available today so you can take part in this relaxing, comfortable artistic pastime. Enjoy one of your favorite activities from childhood, updated with complex designs and additional techniques. Take your work home with you or leave it to adorn the library. No sign-up is necessary for this free program. If you have supplies of your own, feel free to bring them! www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114

Caregiver Support Group

The Alzheimer’s Association Rochester & Finger Lakes Region will host a Caregiver Support Group from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. April 19 at Branchport Library, 3699 NY-54A Branchport.

Fish Fry

A fish fry will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 19 at Benton Volunteer Fire Department. Fried and broiled fish, baked potato, french fries, macaroni & cheese, cole slaw, rolls, dessert and drinks. $11.50.

Requiem

Prayers and the choral presentation of Bob Chilcott’s “Requiem” will take place at 7:30 p.m. April 19 at St. Peter’s Church, 149 Genesee St, Geneva. This choral work is presented by St. Peter’s Mixed Choir and Friends from the Region. Soprano, Wendra Trowbridge. Tenor, Michael Roller. Accompanied by organ, oboe, flute, clarinet, horn and timpani. All directed by MaryAnn Hamilton, DMA. Free and open to the public.