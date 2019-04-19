April 20

Sensory Storytime

Sensory Storytime will be held at 10 a.m. April 20 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 State Rte. 245, Gorham. Enjoy activities, stories, and more with our Sensory Storyteller.

Chicken Barbecue

A chicken barbecue to benefit the Penn Yan Baptist Church Youth Group will be held April 20 in the LNB parking lot with serving beginning at 10:30 a.m. The menu includes 1⁄2 chicken, salt potatoes, choice of macaroni salad or coleslaw, roll & butter

Tech Treks

Tech Treks Computer Learning Sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 20 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Get on the road to computer mastery! This ongoing series allows you to start at a comfortable level and progress at your own pace. Start with “Mouse Basics” at 11, or jump right into “Getting Around on a Computer” at 11:30. Join in at any level you want, then come back week after week to advance your knowledge, reinforce existing skills, or discover newly-added modules. Sessions are self-directed, with support from library staff and your fellow learners. Bring your own laptop if you’ve got one, or use one of ours. Materials are limited; call 315-536-6114 to let us know which modules you plan to attend! www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114.

Chicken Barbecue

A chicken barbecue to benefit the First Baptist Church Youth program will begin at 11 a.m. April 20 at Penn Yan LNB parking lot. $10 for a complete chicken dinner.

Weekend Double Feature

Weekend Double Feature will feature a Marvelous Mini-Marathon, from 2 to 7 p.m. April 20 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. The Endgame is coming—so get caught up on the Marvel movie storyline with these two recent hits! At 2 p.m, journey to Wakanda for an adventure with the Black Panther and his allies (2018, 2 hours 14 minutes, rated PG-13). Then at 4:30, relive the Avengers’ fateful first encounter with the villainous Thanos (2018, 2 hours 29 minutes, rated PG-13). Combined running time approximately. 4 hours and 45 minutes, with a brief break between. Come for one or both, and feel free to bring snacks. Presented with subtitles for our Deaf and hard-of-hearing friends. Free and open to the public. www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114

Easter Egg Hunt

An Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 20 at the Middlesex United Methodist Church, 1162 Route 245 in Middlesex. All ages are welcome.

Egg Hunt

The annual Cobblestone Egg Hunt will be held at 2 p.m. April 20 at Cobblestone Springs, 4306 Lakemont-Himrod Road, Dundee. Families throughout the community are invited to bring their children to search our expanse of lawns and trails for hundreds of candy-filled eggs. Adults are required to accompany their “kiddos” and must bring your own basket or bag. Boots are recommended. RSVP by April 17 to gchamberlain@stny.rr.com or text 607-745-4790 Check Cobblestone Springs’ Facebook page for any last minute weather related changes. $2 per child $1 per child for members.

Square Dancing

“Colors of Spring” is the theme of the Penn Yan Friendship Squares Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. April 20 at the Penn Yan Grange. Early Rounds begin at 7 p.m. with Square and Round Dancing from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Mike Callahan will be the Cuer for Round Dancing and the Caller for Square Dancing. All Club Level Dancers are invited at a cost of $6 each.