Pump hoses found tampered with in Hornell

HORNELL — The Church Street bridge over Canacadea Creek has been out of commission in the City of Hornell for several days.

During a meeting of the City's Board of Public Works on Thursday, DPW Foreman Rob Guy revealed that the closure was due to the need to correct a sewage line collapse at the location.

The collapse was noticed during a regularly scheduled cleaning of the line.

The incident isn't expected to have long term impacts on service, as above ground pumps have been installed to move sewage past the break. The low hum of the pumps are a welcomed trade-off to continue using the bathroom for neighbors.

To address the issue, the DPW had to order the rental of a longer excavator, to reach the line that is buried 20 feet underground. Eventually, the collapsed area will be relined.

"We'll open it up, take out what we can, the camera guys will come and check under the river. Lord willing, that's good. We'll put in a new piece, and be out of there," he said.

Work is due to be finished next week, but Guy detailed some setbacks he believes were caused by sabotage.

"I want to express my displeasure with some of the antics. We've had some incidents over there in the last several days, where we had one line that was sliced open and other things that were disturbed during the night time or evening hours. That's never welcomed," Mayor John Buckley said.

The disturbance resulted in bypass lines being uncoupled.

"Kids were [allegedly] jumping on the hose, and somehow, one of the couplers came undone, so now we're letting sewage go where it shouldn't be going. It was cleaned up and put back together. Today we'll go over and duct tape or zip tie them so they don't come open again," Guy said.

"No one should be on that bridge when it's closed off like that. There's barricades and signs, and no one should be monkeying around with the equipment over there," the mayor warned.