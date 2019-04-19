CORNING - With spring cleanup underway the City Yard Waste Site will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday mornings to city residents who have brush, leaves and other yard waste to dispose of.

“Dropping off brush, grass and leaves is an excellent way to recycle,” said Larry Wagner, Superintendent of Public Works. “We grind the materials dropped off and turn them into mulch that the public can take for free.”

The City Yard Waste Site, located just off State Route 414, will be open from Saturday until June 29 to all city residents.

“We opened the yard waste site in 2005,” Ryckman said. “Since that time, it has become one of the most popular services.”

Proof of city residency is required when dropping off brush, leaves and other yard waste.

Residents may also pick up mulch, free of charge, during this period, Ryckman said. Residents may not bring machinery such as tractors or loaders to load vehicles nor will the city be able to assist in loading.