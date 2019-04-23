Hornell youth volunteer cited for role as mentor

BATH — An active volunteer through the Hornell Area Concern For Youth has received the Steuben County Child Abuse Prevention Award.

Michael Morey, of Hornell, was nominated for the award by the Prevent Child Abuse Steuben and recognized by the county Legislature Monday.

The award is given annually to give special recognition to an individual, program, or organization that has significantly contributed to the prevention of child abuse in the county and part of Steuben’s month-long campaign to prevent child abuse and neglect in the county, through National Prevent Child Abuse Month.

An active volunteer at Hornell Area Concern For Youth since January 2016, averaging 12-15 hours per week, and a volunteer at the Bryant School in Hornell, Morey also is the founder and leader of the local Boy Scouts of America’s Venturing program.

“He has an excellent rapport with all of the youth participants,” said nominator and Hornell Area Concern For Youth Board Member Patty Kelley. “They seek him out. He focuses on their individual needs and is an excellent role model and mentor.”

A substitute teacher at Greater Southern Tier BOCES Wildwood campus, Morey works with youth at the school and volunteers with an ecumenical Sunday Meal program in order to become involved the children’s whole family.

“You are an exceptional young man,” county Department of Social Services Commissioner Kathy Muller, as she presented Morey with the award.

Morey credited his involvement with youth to a little boy named Christian, who dropped by Morey’s work place and tried to follow him home.

“I learned so much from Christian,” Morey said. “I learn so much from all of the kids.”

He stressed it takes more than one person’s efforts to prevent abuse and neglect, noting youth organizations across Steuben for their work.

“I accept this honor on behalf of Christian and all the groups who do so much for children,” Morey said.