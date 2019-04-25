Free vaccination clinic April 27 in Friendship

BELMONT — Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord).

Infected mammals can transmit rabies virus to humans and other mammals. Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear. Rabies is most often seen among wild animals such as raccoons, bats, skunks and foxes, but any mammal can be infected with rabies. Pets and livestock can get rabies if they are not vaccinated to protect them against infection. Bats, along with other mammals such as raccoons, fox and skunks, can carry and transmit the rabies virus. Although people usually know when a bat has bitten them, bats have small teeth that may not leave marks on the skin.

Exposure to rabies can be prevented

· Do not approach, handle, or feed wild or stray animals.

· Have your dogs, cats, and ferrets vaccinated against rabies and keep the vaccinations up-to-date.

· Do not leave pets outside unattended or allow them to roam free.

· Cover garbage cans tightly and do not leave pet food outside; this may attract wild and stray animals.

· Teach children to stay away from wild animals or animals that they do not know.

· Prevent bats from entering your home by using window screens and chimney caps and by closing any openings greater than ¼ inch by ½ inch. Bats found in the home should be safely collected, if possible, and tested for rabies.

· Wear gloves when handling an animal if it has been in a fight with another animal. Keep it away from people and other animals and call your veterinarian or local health department to report the animal exposure.

What to do if your pet bites someone

· Contact the Allegany County Department of Health.

· The Allegany County Department of Health will require monitoring of the pet for 10 days even if it is currently vaccinated.

· Report promptly any illness or unusual behavior of your pet to your veterinarian.

What to do if your pet is bitten

· Consult your veterinarian immediately, they will examine your pet and assess your pet’s health and vaccination needs.

· Contact the Allegany County Department of Health if your pet was bitten by a stray or wild animal.

· If your pet is currently vaccinated and possibly exposed to rabies, contact the Allegany County Department of Health right away at (585)268-9250. You may wish to contact your veterinarian.

· If a rabies-suspect or confirmed rabid animal bites your pet and your pet is not currently vaccinated, the only options are euthanasia (to prevent the development of rabies and possible exposure of the virus to humans and other animals) or a strict 6-month quarantine (to see if your pet will develop rabies from this potential exposure).

What to do if you are bitten

· If it is a wild animal, try to trap it if you can do so safely. If the animal must be killed, try not to damage the head.

· If it is an owned animal, get the animal owner’s name, address, and telephone number.

· Immediately wash the wound well with soap and water, and if available hydrogen peroxide.

· Get prompt medical attention.

· Immediately report the exposure to the Allegany County Department of Health.

· If you are sleeping and wake up to find a bat in your room, attempt to safely catch the bat for rabies testing and contact the Allegany County Department of Health.

· To view a video on how to properly catch a bat, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_YhnV5WJQBA uploaded by the New York State Department of Health.

· Contact the Allegany County Department of Health if you suspect a bat was present and exposure cannot be reasonably ruled out (e.g., a sleeping person awakens to find a bat in the room, or an adult sees a bat in the room with a previously unattended child or mentally disabled or intoxicated person).

To find information on rabies on the web go to https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/rabies/fact_sheet.htm

A free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held on April 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Friendship Fire Department. Contact the Allegany County Department of Health to pre-register your animals at 585-268-9250.