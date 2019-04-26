Road work on State Route 54, north of County Route 87 in the Town of Wayne will cause delays starting Monday

The New York State Department of Transportation today announced that, weather permitting, on Monday, April 29, 2019, state forces maintenance work will begin on a shoulder reconstruction project on State Route 54 approximately 2 miles north of the intersection with County Route 87 in the town of Wayne, Steuben County. Work is anticipated to be completed at the end of May, 2019.

Traffic will be maintained with a one-lane, two-way traffic pattern controlled by temporary traffic signals on State Route 54. Motorists should anticipate delays.

It is imperative that motorists remember to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter this season.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For real-time travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org. You can also follow us on Twitter @NYSDOTHornell.