Thousands of dollars still swimming in Genesee River

WELLSVILLE — The 31st annual Greater Wellsville Trout Derby had a cold and windy start, but that didn’t stop folks from as far away as Virginia from coming to fish in the Genesee River.

By Saturday, 1,025 participants were registered and about 400 or more walk-ins were expected through Sunday.

Headquarters for the event are set up in a covered pavilion in Island Park, to harbor people from the cold. Inside is a fully functioning kitchen and tables to eat at, register, and check out a list of all the Derby’s sponsored fish.

The Community Fish, a chance for non-fishing visitors to participate, was also listed. It was worth about $4,600 and still swimming in the Genesee Saturday afternoon. If a participant catches the fish they’ll keep half of the winnings, and if no one catches it by the end of the Derby a name will be pulled to see who wins.

"I enjoy meeting all the people and hearing their stories when they catch a fish,” said Dean Arnold. “It doesn’t matter what the weather is, we usually have a great turnout.”

Arnold is a member of the Lions Club and has been Chairman of the Trout Derby the last seven years. The Lions have raised a grand total of $1.6 million to give back to the community since their inception. The Trout Derby, their biggest fundraiser, makes up approximately $470,000 of that total.

“There isn’t anything around Wellsville that the Lion’s Club hasn’t had a hand in helping,” said Al Mosher.

Mosher has been a Lion for 35 years and helped with the Trout Derby all 31 years. He said that the Derby began as a way to bring people into the community and then give back to the community. The sponsors are an important part of a successful event as well, allowing for the event to grow a little each year.

“I’m grateful to be able to give back to the community that gave me so much,” said Mosher.

As of Saturday afternoon, only about a dozen of the 450 tagged fish had been caught. Zoltan Szabo, who updates the list of every sponsored fish, said this could be due to the cold, wind, or a muddy river.

Jason Fries caught two of those fish, a $100 fish sponsored “In Celebration of William Lafferty Sr.’s Love for Fishing” and a $25 fish sponsored by James Ball: Land Surveyor.

Terry McRae caught a $100 fish sponsored by Gildner & Associates.

Donald Trzepacz caught a $50 fish sponsored by the Argentieri Bros.

John Newark and Lintz Bliven both caught $25 fish sponsored by Van Pelt Collision Inc. and the Wellsville Lions Club respectively.

Total prizes of $28,300 across a total of 450 sponsored fish have until Sunday at 5 p.m. to be caught.