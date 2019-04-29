WELLSVILLE — The Allegany County Area Foundation recently awarded grants to the Comfort House of Allegany County (Hart Comfort House) and the Allegany County Historical Society to support the purchase of new computers.

The grants were provided through the Foundation’s Allegany and Bob Christian funds, respectively. The latter has as its focus efforts to preserve and share local history.

Hart Comfort House (hospice) will use its new computer for ongoing recordkeeping and administrative activities and for the coordination of the organization’s volunteers.

The Historical Society will put its improved technology to use tracking its growing collection – it will be especially helpful in creating electronic copies of historic documents and photos.

Hart Comfort House is located on East State Street in Wellsville; the Allegany County Historical Society’s office and museum are on Greenwood Street, Andover.

ACAF’s next grant application deadline is May 15. See the Foundation website for application information, or contact the ACAF office at 585-296-5616.

The Allegany County Area Foundation holds $9.5 million in assets and manages over 50 scholarship and grant funds. Donations to the foundation are tax deductible. Persons interested in setting up a fund may contact ACAF Executive Director Bruce Campbell at 585-296-5616.