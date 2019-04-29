The Spectator

HORNELL — A newcomer to local politics announced that she is stepping into the arena to vie for an open seat on the City of Hornell's Common Council this year.

Molly Liberto is a Hornell native and educational development professional, and is running for the third ward seat.

"I think it's a responsibility of the people who live in this city to take care of it," she said.

The seat was previously held by Alderman Joe McKay, who Liberto has commended for his service.

"Running is something I had thought about for a long time, and I love Joe, so I couldn't consider running against him," the candidate said.

Liberto was educated at Alfred State College and Alfred University. She is a former teacher, having held positions in Olean, Greenwood, Genesee Valley and the Hornell City School District. Currently she is a professional and curriculum development consultant for GST BOCES.

The candidate identified several key issues that she would like to see additional progress on, from revitalizing the city's downtown to supporting law enforcement efforts to keep deadly drugs off local streets.

"I would like to see a return to pride in our community. I think part of that come with beautification and paying attention to our neighborhoods. I think it's taking care of blighted buildings, rejuvenating downtown, as well as public safety — eliminating the drug trade is really important to me. Fortunately I live in a good ward, and I'd like it to be able to see it continue this way," she said.

"I believe in the City of Hornell, and I'm willing to invest my time to help make it happen," Liberto concluded.

If successful, Liberto, a Genesee Street resident, will be running on the Republican line.